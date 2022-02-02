'Celebrate Soulfully' returns to Disneyland in honor of Black History Month

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) — Tuesday marks the start of Black History Month and Disney has brought back its “Celebrate Soulfully” activities.

"Celebrate Soulfully," which first debuted last year, returns to Walt Disney World Resort, honoring Black heritage and culture through music, art and food. And this will be the first time it will also be celebrated at Disneyland in Anaheim.

Disney will present "Celebrate Gospel," a tribute to Gospel music and a tradition at Disneyland Resort. There will be performances from award-winning and Grammy-winning singers.

Nightly jazz performances will be held at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Murals inspired by the Disney and Pixar film "Soul" will be unveiled at the Downtown Disney District.

And the Downtown Disney District will also come alive with nightly performances, art displays from Black artists and New Orleans-style creole cuisine.

The experiences are just one of the ways Disney Parks is amplifying diversity, equity and inclusion through its Reimagine Tomorrow initiative.

For more information visit here.