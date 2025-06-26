Carlsbad restaurant Lilo awarded prestigious Michelin Star

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Lilo, located in Carlsbad, was awarded a prestigious Michelin Star on Wednesday, becoming the fifth San Diego County restaurant with at least one Star to its name.

The menu for Lilo, which has only been opened for two months, is inspired by the California coast. The eatery on 2571 Roosevelt Street only seats 22 people.

Michelin’s Inspector notes on Lilo:

“Good things often come in small packages, and it's certainly true of Lilo, where guests are welcomed to a moveable feast beginning on the heated patio with an array of small bites before moving into the petite dining room. Chef Eric Bost and his team take clear pride in providing an extra level of care in their dishes, evidenced in plates like dry-aged Japanese kinmedai paired with a ragout of geoduck and bone marrow or 40-day dry-aged beef ribeye with preserved gurumelo mushrooms, seaweed, and bordelaise. Halfway through, the dishes shift from savory to sweet for a one-off orgeat ice cream topped with celery root bushi and Ossetra cavia, and later concludes with a myriad of desserts like sweet cream gelato topped with hoja santa and finger lime.”

Lilo becomes the fifth San Diego County restaurant with a Michelin Star; the others:



Addison in Carmel Valley (3 Michelin Stars)

Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad (1 Star)

Soichi in San Diego’s University Heights (1 Star)

Valle in Oceanside (1 Star)

List of California restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide: https://guide.michelin.com/us/en/california/restaurants