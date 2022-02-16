Carlsbad Flower Fields set to bloom in spring opening on March 1

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Get your cameras ready! The famous Carlsbad Flower Fields is set to open on March 1, with waist-high blossoms in every imaginable hue of orange, pink, yellow, red, and purple.

The fields showcase more than 70 million flowers, creating a picturesque moment when they bloom. Visitors can tour the fields for photo opportunities or take part in one of dozens of special events.

The Carlsbad Flower Fields are open Mar. 1 through May 8, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with reservations only. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

"The season is one of the most spectacular and coordinated displays of natural color and beauty anywhere in the world. We are the springtime playground of family outings, first dates and even weddings," said General Manager Fred Clarke.

The admission price includes a sweet pea maze, theme gardens, and water wise farming exhibits. Tours and wagon rides are available for an additional fee.

This year, the crowd favorite blueberry picking will return along with the debut of the Sea of Sunflowers in April or May.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors 60+ and military, $10 for children 3–10, and free for children under three. Season passes and group tours, and private events are also available. More information is available on the Flower Fields website here.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch is at 5704 Paseo Del Norte.