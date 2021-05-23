Blended Festival to bring food, wine, music with Nelly and The Chainsmokers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- This fall, Blended Festival will touch down in San Diego for two days full of food, wine, and household names from pop, country, and EDM to perform.

Hosted by a popular wine app, My Wine Society, the festival will run from October 15 to 16 at the Embarcadero Park North. Attendees will have the opportunity to get their fix of live music, sample wine, and get a taste of San Diego with popular food vendors.

Scheduled to perform are The Chainsmokers, Nelly, Blanco Brown, Bryce Vine, DJ Dynamiq, Loud Luxury, Shaylen, Scooter, Deorro, Brandi Cyrus, plus more.

With celebrity chefs, a 100-foot wine tent, and VIP Maxim lounges, this will be a weekend to be on the treat yourself diet.

"We will be working closely with all local and federal agencies to ensure everyone's safety is our priority," an event spokesperson said.

Early bird tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting www.blendedfestival.com. $2 from each ticket purchased will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.