Big Exchange returns to San Diego, giving museum members tons of deals

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — You can get free admission to over 50 museums between now and May 18, 2025, if you're a local museum member in San Diego County.

This is all part of the San Diego Museum Council's initiative, The Big Exchange program, which rewards current museum members and encourages people to become new museum members by offering free reciprocal admission to 50+ participating destinations around San Diego County, including museums, gardens, historic sites, aquariums and more.

The program runs from May 1 to May 18, concluding on International Museum Day. This year’s event is presented by the new Title Sponsor, the San Diego Foundation, as part of its Fifty & Forward Campaign to strengthen San Diego nonprofits for the next 50 years.

“As we celebrate San Diego Foundation’s 50th anniversary, we’re proud to sponsor local events that bring our community together,” said Mark Stuart, President and CEO of San Diego Foundation, the event’s sponsor. “These gatherings allow us to connect directly with our neighbors and support efforts that align with our vision of just, equitable and resilient communities.”

How It Works: During The Big Exchange, members of any participating organizations can simply head to another participating museum and show their membership card for complimentary reciprocal admission. For more information, including links, you can also download the Digital Guide.