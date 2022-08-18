Beer X Festival returns to Waterfront Park this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If it's beer, food, and music you're looking for, Beer X is the place to be this weekend.

"It's just a really great chance for people to get together, support all kinds of local breweries and maybe discover some that you haven't tried yet," said Hilary Doneux, DJ and music director at 91X, the longtime local radio station that presents the festival.

It's been going on for a few years now, minus a couple during the pandemic.

Last year, they held a smaller version at Belmont Park, but now it's back to where it started.

Throughout the day different bands will take the stage, including Chicano Batman, Los Tortugas, and "Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats are headlining. They are so fun live, huge horn section and keys, they just played Hollywood Bowl," said Doneux.

But of course, the beer is the star, with more than 50 local breweries featured, each offering at least two tastings each.

"This is the capital of craft and we just love everything San Diego beer here with 91X," said Danielle Stuht.

Stuht is the morning show co-host at 91X and hosts 'Beer for Breakfast' every Friday, so she was especially excited about an exclusive collaboration between the station and Karl Strauss Brewing.

The 'West Coast IPA' will be available exclusively at Beer X.

Danielle says the festival is the perfect opportunity to support locals and discover something new.

"I like to say there's a beer for everybody you just have to find it."

