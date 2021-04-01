Beer with Mickey? Disneyland announces 2nd public location to purchase booze

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) - When Disneyland reopens at the end of April, it'll have an added attraction for adults -- another spot to purchase alcohol.

The Blue Bayou restaurant located within the Pirates of the Caribbean ride will be selling wine, beer and "a specialty Hurricane Cocktail -- a New Orleans staple," according to the official Disney Parks blog.

The eatery will also offer a "celebration sparkling wine package," along with a non-alcoholic Mint Julep.

Up until now, the alcoholic beverage offerings within the theme park were limited. Club 33, a private dining club located within the park, and Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, were the only places that served cocktails and beer.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will reopen with limited capacity on April 30, after a year-long coronavirus closure mandated by COVID-19 health and safety guidelines issued by the state.