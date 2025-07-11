Bayfront shuttle running in Chula Vista connects city to Gaylord Pacific

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Chula Vistans have a new, free way to get from the city to the new Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center.

The Chula Vista Bayfront Shuttle service is a no-cost, emissions-free way to get from points around the west side of the city to the new development between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Routes include the Blue Line connecting the Bayfront to transit centers at E and H Street and the Green Line connecting the Bayfront to city hall, downtown Chula Vista and the Living Coast/Sweetwater Park.

"The Bayfront Shuttle will connect our community to Chula Vista's world-class waterfront," said Mayor John McCann. "We're proud to offer this free and convenient service to help residents and visitors experience our scenic Bayfront while supporting local businesses in downtown Chula Vista."

According to the city, the program is a central feature of the Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan's Public Access Program, which "supports a robust pedestrian, bicycle, transit and auto network aimed at providing free or low- cost recreational and transportation options to residents and visitors alike."

Chula Vista is working with the Metropolitan Transit System to expand access to transportation options.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.