Balboa Park Carousel extends hours for summer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The famed Balboa Park Carousel is staying open a bit longer so more visitors can enjoy the ride this summer.

The Carousel will be open daily from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. through Aug. 26.

The iconic ride is celebrating its 100th anniversary at Balboa Park.

The carousel was built near Buffalo, New York in 1910 during what is now referred to as "The Golden Age of Carousels." It was shipped to Los Angeles, and later moved to Coronado, where it was part of Tent City.

When the Navy began expressing interest in taking over that property, the carousel moved again, this time to Balboa Park. Originally located where the Fleet Science Center now stands, the carousel has had its current home near the San Diego Zoo entrance since 1968.

To this day, almost every aspect of the Carousel is original, including its motor.