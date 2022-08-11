Annual Lemon Festival makes zesty return to Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Long before Chula Vista became San Diego County's second-largest city, it was rural farmland with citrus groves from San Diego Bay to Otay Mountain.

At one point Chula Vista was once known as the Lemon Capitol of the World. This weekend's festival will pay tribute to the city's lemon grove history by completely transforming Downtown Chula Vista’s Third Avenue into a "lemon-filled oasis."

Everyone is encouraged to wear yellow!

Chula Vista Lemon Festival

The festival, which will run Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., will feature two stages of live music, zesty photo opps, a lemon cook-off competition, a kids zone, vendor boots, and a wine and beer garden.

Guest will also enjoy lemon pie eating competitions, and a wind quintet headlined by E.N. Young & Imperial Sound.

Chula Vista Lemon Festival

Local food vendors include Bizuri Ice Cream, Mmm…Cakes, Double Dippin, El Rey Tacos a Vapor, Elote Locos, and Ye Olde Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Tater Tot Shoppe.

For more information on the 25th Annual Lemon Festival, click here.