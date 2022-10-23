Annual Dia de los Muertos festival returns to Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Oceanside started its annual Día de los Muertos festival Sunday, Oct. 13.

For 21 years, Friends of Oceanside de los Muertos has welcomed visitors and attendees to immerse themselves into traditional Latin culture and commemorate those who have passed on.

Altars of celebrities and loved ones were featured in the festival, and visitors showed up in their best Catrina attire.

Among these visitors, Eliza Ramirez says she has been making her dresses for 13 years.

“I like to use different things-- mostly stuff that we can reuse and recycle,” Ramirez said.

This year, Ramirez created a dress made of corn husks and photos of celebrities and family members who have passed on.

“It has pictures of some celebrities that have passed and family members-- my grandparents and some of my cousins,” Ramirez said.

Traditionally, Día de los Muertos begins on November 1, where the veil separating the living and the dead is believed to thin.

Friends of Oceanside de los Muertos website says that many families have been celebrating these traditions in Oceanside even prior to the organization’s official recognition and status.

From 10-5 p.m., families and visitors are able to enjoy live entertainment and view family altars adorned with marigolds from Mellano Flowers.