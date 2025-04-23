Alaska Airlines announces 3 new nonstop routes out of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Alaska Airlines is expanding its presence at San Diego International Airport with the introduction of three new nonstop routes and the addition of more flights to some popular destinations.

The airline announced the following new nonstop routes with year-round service:



San Diego-Phoenix (starting Aug. 20; 3 times per day; 737 aircraft)

San Diego-Chicago O’Hare (starting Oct. 4; 3 times per day; 737 aircraft)

San Diego-Denver (starting Oct. 4; 3 times per day; 737 and E175 aircraft)

Starting Oct. 26, Alaska Airlines will increase the number of flights to these cities:

Las Vegas (6 flights per day; previously 4 per day)

Sacramento (6 flights per day; previously 4 per day)

Salt Lake City (3 flights per day; previously 1 per day)

San Jose (6 flights per day; previously 4 per day)

Tickets for the new routes can be purchased at https://www.alaskaair.com.

Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska Air Group, said, “We’re proud to already serve San Diego and the surrounding region with the most nonstop destinations from San Diego. These exciting new additions to our network further expand our ability to take San Diegans directly to where they want to go, better than any other airline, with our premium onboard service and global loyalty program.”

Kimberly Becker, the President/CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, added, “We are very pleased that Alaska Airlines is continuing to grow its service from San Diego. The timing is perfect for adding new routes and increasing frequency to existing flights. We look forward to welcoming both leisure and business visitors to our year-round sunny climate while providing more flights from SAN to destinations across the country.”