After two year hiatus Monster Jam roars back into San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Monster Jam will come roaring into Petco Park for its first in-person event in San Diego with fans since the start of the pandemic.

The 12,000-pound trucks and the world-class athletes driving them will tear up the dirt with gravity-defying feats on Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16, 2022.

A dozen of the decorated vehicles — one looks like a shark, another has wings and a horn — will be driven at speeds up to 70 mph through the obstacle course to earn points for racing, skills and freestyle.

Some fan favorites are returning such as such as Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco, and Avenger. Military veteran Kayla Blood will showcase girl power driving in Soldier Fortune.

Arrive early to visit the Monster Jam Pit Party and check out the monster trucks, hear from the drivers, get autograph cards and more.

It’s set to a jam-packed, high-intensity show. Tickets are on sale online. They start at $20.