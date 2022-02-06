8 Super Bowl spots to watch the game in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The big game is upon us, and whether you're a Rams or Bengals fan or want to watch the commercials, we’re betting you’ll be watching the Super Bowl.

There's no shortage of local bars to catch the Big Game with fellow football fans — and anyone who wants to debate whether the Halftime Show performance will live up to the hype.

With beer on draft, tasty fare, and plenty of flatscreens for optimal viewing, you’ll quickly realize why these eight spots are total touchdowns.

Backyard Kitchen & Tap

832 Garnet Ave, San Diego

You won’t really have to elbow your way for a good spot at the TV because this place has screens in every corner. Raffles and prizes will be given away at the end of each quarter, $5 cocktails, and food specials.

barleymash

600 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Named one of Sports Illustrated's best places in the country to catch the Super Bowl, barleymash's 45 TVs, all-day drink specials, and gameday menus make the Gaslamp stop a perfect spot to watch football on any given Sunday.

Draft

3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego

With a selection of 70+ beers on tap, tasty American fare, and a cant miss game day happy hour. Enjoy the game on the iconic 31ft LED Screen, and 25+ surrounding TV’s. Plus, a chance to win big with special games and prizes in benefit of Rady Children’s Hospital.

Lapper

500 Hotel Cir N, San Diego (Located inside Town and Country San Diego)

The new restaurant is offering a special menu just for the game. Diners can indulge with a choice of craft beer and an entree like Lapper’s signature Crush Burger, Loaded Nachos, quesadilla, pizza or wings for just $14. Watch the game lounging alongside the restaurant’s poolside patio.

Park 101

3040 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad

Head to Carlsbad's Park 101 to watch the game on a massive projector screen and take in the views of downtown Carlsbad. Guest will enjoy $5 beers, $8 bloody marys, $15 bottles of champagne, picnic style games, food specials, and more Super Bowl fun.

Mavericks Beach Club

860 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Mavericks Beach Club is building a Super Bowl Super Yard on their side patio complete with a giant LED screen, football simulator, and a bunch of other fun games! Throughout the game, guest can take advantage of $4-5 drink specials and the raffling off two 55” LED TV’s.

The Duck Dive

4650 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Head to the beach for Super Bowl Sunday! This year the beloved beach bar game day specials include Cheesy Garlic Parmesan Fries, Carne Asada Fries, and a $30 Touchdown Platter piled high with fried pickles, chicken wings, calamari, garlic parmesan duck fat fries, and dipping sauces.

Theatre Box

701 Fifth Ave., San Diego

San Diego's Theatre Box is hosting Super Bowl watch party in its state-of-the-art luxury dine-in theatre. Ticket holders will be offered with unique food and beverage options.

