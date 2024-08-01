626 Night Market coming to San Diego on first weekend of August

SAN DIEGO – The 626 Night Market, one of the most popular food and entertainment gatherings in Southern California, is coming to San Diego this weekend.

The 626 Night Market is inspired by Asian open-air markets and celebrates food and culture from different parts of the world. The event has been highly successful since its start in 2012 in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County.

From Aug. 2-4, the 626 Night Market will take place at Mission Valley Mall and visitors “can expect to explore a bustling marketplace featuring over several dozen vendors showcasing a wide array of cuisine, crafts, shopping, and live entertainment.”

The San Diego event schedule:



Aug. 2, 3 p.m.-11 p.m.

Aug. 3, 1 p.m.-11 p.m.

Aug. 4, 1 p.m.-11 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.626nightmarket.com/tickets-sd.

Visitors who aren’t sure what types of food to try can buy a special 626Sampler pass that allows users to get sample-sized versions of select food items. More info can be found at https://www.626nightmarket.com/626-sampler.