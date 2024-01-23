4 San Diego restaurants make Yelp's 'Top 100 Places to Eat in the US' for 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Yelp on Tuesday unveiled its “Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.” rankings for 2024, and four San Diego County restaurants made this year’s list -- with one of the eateries among the top 3.

Here are the four local restaurants that made Yelp’s new list (and where they rank in the Top 100):

No. 3 -- Sunny Side Kitchen (155 S. Orange St., Escondido)

https://www.sunnysidekitchen.com

-- What Yelp says: “Sunny Side’s husband and wife team, Kate and Bob Carpenter, aim to make customers feel like guests in their own kitchen, from the mismatched, vintage chairs to the homemade, vegan soups. A former food writer, Kate pivoted from interviewing chefs to selling her own baked goods and paninis at local farmers markets before opening the snug, 660 square foot storefront in 2015.”

No. 16 -- Crafted Greens (745 Jamacha Rd., El Cajon)

https://www.craftedgreens.com

-- What Yelp says: “Using fresh ingredients sourced from local farms, Crafted Greens dishes out healthy meals made from scratch every day. One of its most popular menu items is the Free Range Chicken Club filled with arugula, slow roasted tomatoes, bacon and white cheddar – all packed into an artisan roll. Crafted Greens is returning to this list this year after nabbing a spot on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2019.”

No. 40 -- Rosemarie’s Burgers (3852 Mission Blvd., Mission Beach, San Diego)

https://rosemariesburgers.com/mission-beach

-- What Yelp says: “Crafted with regionally sourced ingredients, Peace Pies offers vegan, raw, gluten-free, and soy-free pies, pizzas, salads, wraps, entrees, dried goods, desserts, chocolates and more.”

No. 53 -- Peace Pies (4230 Voltaire St., Point Loma Heights, San Diego)

https://www.peacepies.com

-- What Yelp says: “Rosemarie's in San Diego is a thriving mobile kitchen concept created by founder and executive chef, Chef Nick, who served in the Army before attending culinary school, working alongside renowned chefs, training in Asia and managing numerous restaurants.”

The No. 1-ranked restaurant on this year’s Top 100 is Tumerico, in Tucson, Arizona; Menya Rui in St. Louis comes in at No. 2 on the list.

Sunny Side Kitchen, the highest-ranked California restaurant on the list, is at No. 3, followed by GS Café and Ethiopian Cusine (Covina, California) at No. 4 and Frattelino (Coral Gables, Florida) at No. 5.

Click here to view the full Top 100 list for 2024