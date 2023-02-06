3 San Diego restaurants considered among 'Most Romantic' in US

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, OpenTable released its list of their 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023 -- and three San Diego eateries are getting tons of love from reviewers.

After analyzing more than 13 million reviews, OpenTable came up with 100 restaurants around the U.S. that had the perfect combination of great food and a “love is in the air” atmosphere.

Thanks to OpenTable’s reviewers, Cupid’s arrow landed on these three San Diego restaurants:

C-Level Lounge

880 Harbor Island Drive

-- This spot at San Diego’s waterfront was lauded for its staff and views of the San Diego Bay, downtown skyline, and Coronado.

Cesarina

4161 Voltaire Street

-- Located in San Diego’s Point Loma Heights neighborhood, the Italian eatery is frequently busy but reviewers had nothing but positive things to say about the menu and service.

Pacific Coast Grill

2526 S. Coast Hwy 101

-- The two-level Cardiff restaurant with breathtaking views of the beach and ocean is especially known for its seafood.

Click here to view OpenTable’s complete list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023