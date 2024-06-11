3 San Diego County sushi restaurants rated among best in US, according to Yelp list

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A Hillcrest sushi restaurant influenced by its owner’s Hawaiian roots and two other sushi eateries in San Diego County are among the best sushi spots in the U.S., according to a new list compiled by Yelp.

Yelp on Tuesday revealed its “Top 100 Sushi Spots 2024” rankings, and Makai Sushi (3968 Fifth Ave., in Hillcrest) came in at No. 8 on the list.

According to Yelp, chef/owner Mathew Oliver operated a Makai Sushi on the island of Kauai for years before opening an eatery of the same name in San Diego in 2021.

Many Yelpers have specifically pointed to the Hapa Sushi Burrito and Godzilla Bowl as two of the restaurant’s must-order items.

In addition to Makai Sushi, two other San Diego County sushi spots made the latest Yelp list:

No. 13: Soichi Sushi (2121 Adams Ave., in University Heights)

No. 17: Yoshino Japanese Deli (2913 State St., in Carlsbad)

The top 10 on the “Top 100 Sushi Spots 2024” list:

1. Kauai Sushi Station (Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii)

2. Imari Sashimi and Sushi (Upland, Calif.)

3. Hamachi Sushi Express (La Habra, Calif.)

4. Taneda Sushi in Kaiseki (Seattle, Wash.)

5. Omakase by Korami (New York City, NY)

6. Ari Sushi & Sake (Las Vegas, Nev.)

7. Yoshi’s Sushi (Portland, Ore.)

8. Makai Sushi (San Diego)

9. Hatsuyuki Sushi & Handroll Bar (Fort Worth, Texas)

10. Ahi Sushi Japanese Restaurant (Bakersfield, Calif.)

Visit https://www.yelp.com/article/top-100-sushi-spots-2024 to view the full list.