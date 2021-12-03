3 nights of food & fun: Taste of December Nights returns to Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- For the next three nights, food trucks and vendors will take over Balboa Park’s Inspiration Point parking lot for Taste of December Nights, which is back for the second straight year.

Just like last year, the event will be drive-thru style where visitors stay in the comfort of their own vehicles to grab a cup of coffee or hot chocolate or try some of the specialty food from different parts of the world.

It's a scaled-back version of the event many San Diegans look forward to every holiday season. For vendors, it’s a way of sharing a part of them with the community.

Arvin Aquino with Gabina’s Cuisine said, "We're actually happy and proud to share our culture even with just the food right here."

But getting this all set up was no easy task, as vendors came hours early to move into their new home and prepare for what’s expected to be a busy three nights. Many of these vendors were here last year.

Sylvester Owino with Rafikiz Food said, “It's nice because people are stuck sitting in the house and when you have a drive thru like this people want to celebrate and enjoy."

And for others, this is their first go around trying to make up for what was lost during the pandemic.

Michael Price with CHEF Budda Blasian Soul Food told ABC 10News, “We lost our jobs and actually started doing this to pay our bills and that's how all of this came about.”

And if people show up by bike or if they walk to the parking lot, there will be shuttles available to take you through the area, so everyone does stay in a vehicle.

WHEN: Dec. 3-5

WHERE: Inspiration Point Way at Balboa Park

HOURS: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

MORE INFO: https://www.sandiego.gov/taste-of-december-nights