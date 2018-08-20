$3,850,000 Rancho Santa Fe home has spectacular views

Allison Horn
11:54 AM, Aug 20, 2018
3 hours ago
RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. (KGTV) - A custom-built Rancho Santa Fe home with spectacular hilltop views is for sale for $3,850,000.

The estate is located in a gated community on one of San Diego’s highest points.

With features like a Sub-Zero fridge, double oven, and two dishwashers, the home is optimized for entertaining.

The home is listed by Joy Bender and Robert Aumann with Pacific Sotheby’s Realty.

7804 Camino de Arriba

Bedrooms: 4

Full baths: 4

Partial baths: 2

Square feet: 6,804

