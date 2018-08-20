$3,850,000 Rancho Santa Fe home has spectacular views

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. (KGTV) - A custom-built Rancho Santa Fe home with spectacular hilltop views is for sale for $3,850,000.

The estate is located in a gated community on one of San Diego’s highest points.

With features like a Sub-Zero fridge, double oven, and two dishwashers, the home is optimized for entertaining.

HOUSE TOUR: Rancho Santa Fe home high on a hilltop

The home is listed by Joy Bender and Robert Aumann with Pacific Sotheby’s Realty.

7804 Camino de Arriba

Bedrooms: 4

Full baths: 4

Partial baths: 2

Square feet: 6,804