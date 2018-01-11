Dream House Raffle benefits Ronald McDonald House charities in San Diego

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - Want to win the home of your dreams? How about a luxury car like a Maserati GranTurismo or a trip to Antarctica?

2,350 prizes are available through the fourteenth annual Dream House Raffle to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego.

The grand prize is a 5,000 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath ocean-view home in La Jolla. It sits on almost an acre of land and features a chef’s kitchen and spa room.

SEE PHOTOS OF THE DREAM HOUSE

Other prizes include vehicles from Range Rover, Audi, and Vespa, and vacations around the world.

Tickets cost $150 each and are available in discounted multi-ticket packs. Ticket purchasers have a 1 in 30 chance to win a prize.

The earlier tickets are purchased, the more chances there are to win in special ‘early bird’ drawings leading up to the final grand prize drawing in May.

All proceeds from the Dream House Raffle help San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House provide services for families with a critically ill or injured child in a local hospital.

“Funds raised through the Dream House Raffle help strengthen families by keeping them together during difficult times,” said Chuck Day, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. “While ticketholders will be delighted by the 2,350 different prizes available, the most important thing to remember is every ticket purchased helps families during an unthinkable time.”

Click HERE for more information on the Dream House Raffle.