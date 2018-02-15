Crews demolish San Diego restaurant to make way for bayfront development

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Demolition is underway on the former Anthony’s Fish Grotto restaurant along San Diego’s Embarcadero.

The destruction of the building started earlier this week at the location on Harbor Drive. Crews will also demolish the platform and pile foundation, with work due to end by late March.

The Brigantine is taking over the site for its “Portside Pier” two-story restaurant project. It will include:

Brigantine on the Bay: Upscale surf and turf with exhibition cooking

Miguel’s Cocina: Mexican food

Ketch Grill & Taps: Casual pub fare and craft beers

Portside Gelato & Coffee: Drinks from local roaster Cafe Moto

The public will have access to a second floor public walkway with panoramic views and a public viewing deck with tables and benches for 108 people.

The dock will also be expanded for up to one dozen vessels.