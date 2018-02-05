Cracker Barrel opens first California location off I-15 in Victorville

(KGTV) - The popular nationwide restaurant chain Cracker Barrel opened its first California location in Victorville Monday.

More than 100 fans of Cracker Barrel were in line as the doors opened at 6 a.m., KABC reported.

The estimated wait time for a table on Monday afternoon was two hours.

San Diegans who want a taste of the lengthy Cracker Barrel menu may want to consider driving to Yuma, Arizona instead of Victorville. The drive is just 10 minutes longer and less likely to have heavy traffic.

A second location will open in Sacramento in May, and four more will open throughout California over the next two years, according to KABC.