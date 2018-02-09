Cheap Valentine's Day date ideas in San Diego

Celebrating Valentine's Day in San Diego doesn't always mean having to break the bank to have a great time. We've put together a few ideas that are fun and won't put a strain on your wallet.
Picnic at a local park
-- Head over to any of San Diego's many public parks, including the popular Balboa Park or Waterfront Park at the Embarcadero, for a Valentine's Day picnic. We recommend contacting park offices ahead of time to learn about any rules regarding picnicking.
Go to a drive-in movie
-- Are you over watching a movie inside a packed theater, plus all of the extra costs that come with it? Try watching a movie this Valentine's Day the old school way -- at the drive-in. San Diego's got two drive-ins that offer old-fashioned charm with all the modern touches you could imagine.
Go for a hike
-- You and your date can get closer to the outdoors by exploring San Diego's many trails, such as Mission Trails, Cowles Mountain and Mt. Soledad.
Hang out at the beach
-- San Diego's weather is almost always great, which makes visiting any of the local beaches a nice date idea. Romantic beach spots include Moonlight State Beach (Encinitas), La Jolla Cove (La Jolla), and Coronado City Beach (Coronado).
Play miniature golf
-- Hey, it's cheaper than the real thing. There are several mini-golf courses in San Diego including Tiki Town Adventure Golf at Belmont Park (3114 Mission Blvd., San Diego) and Del Mar Golf Center (15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar).