Cheap Valentine's Day date ideas in San Diego

Celebrating Valentine's Day in San Diego doesn't always mean having to break the bank to have a great time. We've put together a few ideas that are fun and won't put a strain on your wallet.



Picnic at a local park

-- Head over to any of San Diego's many public parks, including the popular Balboa Park or Waterfront Park at the Embarcadero, for a Valentine's Day picnic. We recommend contacting park offices ahead of time to learn about any rules regarding picnicking.

Go to a drive-in movie

-- Are you over watching a movie inside a packed theater, plus all of the extra costs that come with it? Try watching a movie this Valentine's Day the old school way -- at the drive-in. San Diego's got two drive-ins that offer old-fashioned charm with all the modern touches you could imagine.

Check out a local museum

-- Museum admission is half-off for the month of February, which makes it perfect for a Valentine's Day date. Click here to find a museum that interests you.

Go for a hike

-- You and your date can get closer to the outdoors by exploring San Diego's many trails, such as Mission Trails, Cowles Mountain and Mt. Soledad.

Hang out at the beach

-- San Diego's weather is almost always great, which makes visiting any of the local beaches a nice date idea. Romantic beach spots include Moonlight State Beach (Encinitas), La Jolla Cove (La Jolla), and Coronado City Beach (Coronado).

Play miniature golf

-- Hey, it's cheaper than the real thing. There are several mini-golf courses in San Diego including Tiki Town Adventure Golf at Belmont Park (3114 Mission Blvd., San Diego) and Del Mar Golf Center (15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar).

Dinner and a movie at home

-- Skip some of the fine dining options out there and try out recipes you can make as a couple, and then watch a romantic film on Netflix.