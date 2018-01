(KGTV) - Traffic. High gas prices. Potholes. The high number of obstacles between California drivers and a smooth commute made our state the fourth worst in the nation for driving concerns in a WalletHub study.

Experts ranked states for rush-hour congestion, car theft rates, average cost of gas, auto maintenance costs, and road quality.

California was number 47 overall, with Maryland, Washington and Hawaii ranking at the bottom of the list. The top state was Texas.

Here’s how California rated in the individual categories:

42nd – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion

49th – Car Theft Rate

49th – Avg. Gas Prices

20th – Auto-Maintenance Costs

43rd – Road Quality

The review isn’t all bad. California was number one for the number of car washes, fewest days of rain, and most auto-repair shops per capita.