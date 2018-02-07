Black History Month 2018: "African Americans in Times of War"

SAN DIEGO -- All February long, the history and contributions of African Americans will be honored nationwide.

This year's theme coincides with the 100th anniversary of the end of the first World War and will celebrate the roles African Americans have played in times of war.

Black History Month actually began as “Negro History Week.” The celebration was created by Carter G. Woodson, an African American historian, publisher, scholar and educator, in 1926, according to History.com.

February was chosen because it coincides with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 by President Gerald Ford.

Every American president has designated February Black History Month and endorsed a specific theme since 1976.

The theme in 2018 is "African Americans in Times of War." This year marks the anniversary of the end of World War I and honors the roles African Americans played in times of war.

Throughout the month, San Diego State University will host several events celebrating Black History Month. Click here for a list of events.

The University of California San Diego also plans to celebrate the month with events throughout. Click here for a list of UCSD events.