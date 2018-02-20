Celebrating the 10th year of San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering Expo at Petco Park in San Diego.

Explore! Experiment and enjoy! The San Diego Science Expo is back! A free day of fun for the whole family. Science comes to life at over a hundred hands-on exhibits including robotics, engineering, gross & gooey experiments.

You won’t want to miss it!

Saturday, March 3

Science & Engineering Expo Day at Petco Park. It's FREE to the public and open from 10a.m. – 5p.m. Parking is available for $5 in the Tailgate lot and Padres Parkade, but the trolley is a great way to visit, too.

Families can bring their own lunches. The San Diego Padres permit guests to bring food into PETCO Park for individual consumption (but not for large groups) as long as they are consumed in the picnic areas. There is a $6 kids meal option, which includes a hot dog, a juice box and a cookie. This will be available at the Padres concession stands.

Be sure to stop by the 10News Booth to see what it’s like to be on TV!

NEW this year: U.S. Air Force Rapid Strike Simulator -- Ever wonder what it’s like to soar the sky on a down-range Air Force mission? Well look no further! EXPO DAY and Festival Week will feature the U.S. Air Force Recruiting Service’s Rapid Strike Simulator. Rapid Strike is a state-of-the-art flight simulator that showcases the intricacy and capability of modern American airpower. Take around in the sky and experience what it’s like to be an airman.

Saturday, March 3 through, Sunday, March 11

Festival Activities throughout San Diego County

Join the adventure as ABC10 and our friends at the Biocom Institute explore science wonders for all ages all week! Check out more than a hundred organizations that support STEM Education in San Diego.

Don’t miss an amazing week of science wonders including “STEM in your backyard” at locations around San Diego. These "mini" versions of Expo Day allow families to experience the festival and STEM activities in their own community.

21+ AND UP ADULT SERIES

For the 2nd year this popular series offers adults an opportunity to continue their passion for STEM education. You won’t want to miss fun events like: Keep the Pint; Suds & Science; Think, Drink, Science; Brushes & Beakers; A Scientist and An Artist Walk into A Bar; Two Cybersecurity Experts Walk into a Bar.

Chat over a glass of wine about hot button science topics, learn about the science of distilling, grab a mimosa and talk to a STEAM maker, play a science-filled game of Cards Against Humanity, and enjoy a local brew with like-minded science enthusiasts.

