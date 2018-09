(KGTV)- Sunday is Father's Day and sometimes, all dad may want to do is relax at home.

Instead of getting him socks or a tie why not enjoy some quality time with dad and marathon some movies that celebrate all things dad.

If you're looking for film suggestions, you can't go wrong with these classics:

Field of Dreams (1989)

The National Lampoon's Vacation (1983) and subsequent sequels

The Pursuit of Happiness (2006)

Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

John Q (2002)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)

Finding Nemo (2003)

The Lion King (1994)