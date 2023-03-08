Last Original Tommy's Hamburger in San Diego to close

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The last Original Tommy’s Hamburger in San Diego is closing down. The announcement brought a lot of disappointment to long-time customers.

“I've been coming here pretty regularly, once every month,” said George Wong.

Dozens of people rushed in on Tuesday, excited to order a chili burger with chili fries, or even a chili breakfast burrito.

“Not many places you can get chili on everything,” said Walt McColloch.

“That special blend that comes from, I don’t know what they put in it, but it’s pretty good,” said Ivan Acosta.

Customers are savoring every bite because it could be a while before they eat this meal again..

“I guess for the last time, is this the last time?” said Albert Federico.

The restaurant just announced that it’s closing the San Diego branch on March 14.

“I’m going to have to move in tonight or something so I can get it more than once,” said Darlene Draper.

Draper is from Los Angeles where the first branch opened in 1946. The company says that location and 31 others will remain open, but San Diegans will have to drive at least an hour to get their fix.

“I’m shocked it’s busy, it’s always busy. I don’t know why they’d do that,” Draper said.

A representative from the food chain told 10News that they're closing because of a lease termination. He did not give further details. Customers speculate that what goes up doesn't always come down.

“It’s not successful here in San Diego but it’s very successful in L.A.,” Wong said.

