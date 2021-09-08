Krispy Kreme Has New Glazed Doughnuts For Fall

September is finally here and for Krispy Kreme fans, that means a new set of doughnuts full of fall flavors.

Krispy Kreme’s new fall-inspired glazed doughnut collection includes nine fall-flavored doughnuts that will be rolled out over the course of September. Each flavor set will only be around for one week, so you’ll need to stop by your local Krispy Kreme at least three times in September to try them all.

The first doughnut features the unofficial flavor of fall, pumpkin spice. The doughnut flavor is not new to Krispy Kreme, but is making a return through Sept. 12. You’ll find three pumpkin spice doughnuts on the menu: pumpkin spice original glazed, pumpkin spice original filled cheesecake and a pumpkin spice cake doughnut.

Krispy Kreme

Then, from Sept. 13-19, fans will find three apple cider-flavored doughnuts at Krispy Kreme. This set features apple cider glazed, apple cider glazed original filled brown sugar Kreme and an apple cider glazed cake doughnut.

The three doughnuts feature a new glaze made with real apple cider. The filled version includes a brown sugar Kreme inside the doughnut, while the apple cider cake doughnut is an apple cider flavored cake doughnut covered in apple cider glaze.

Krispy Kreme

Lastly, Krispy Kreme’s new maple flavor will make an appearance Sept. 20-26 with three maple-centric doughnuts. Covered in a glaze made with real maple syrup, you’ll find maple glazed, maple glazed original filled maple Kreme and a maple cake doughnut.

All three doughnuts are covered in the new maple glaze, but the maple glazed original filled maple Kreme doughnut is also filled with maple Kreme, while the maple glazed cake doughnut is made with yellow butter cake.

Krispy Kreme

If you don’t make it to Krispy Kreme in time to try any of these doughnuts before they disappear, the pumpkin spice cake doughnut (and Krispy Kreme’s pumpkin spice latte) will still be available through Nov. 25.

You’ll also want to keep an eye out in October for the doughnut chain’s Halloween doughnuts. While we don’t know what they will be just yet, last year we were treated to monster doughnuts, four doughnuts decorated like Frankenstein’s monster, Dracula and a werewolf.

Krispy Kreme

You’ll also find fall-inspired treats at both Starbucks and Dunkin’, including an apple crisp macchiato at Starbucks and an apple cider doughnut at Dunkin’, plus the return of their pumpkin doughnuts, doughnut holes and muffins.

Which fall-inspired treats are you most excited to try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.