Save $90 on a Ninja coffee maker and snag other deals at Kohl’s Summer Cyber Deals next week

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon Prime Days make up one of the best times to score deals all year, but if you don’t have a Prime membership, a handful of stores are also offering competing deals that anyone can get — no membership required.

Kohl’s will be holding a Summer Cyber Deals sale on the same days as this year’s Amazon Prime Days, July 12-13. The sale will include deals in multiple categories like home, outdoor toys, beauty and apparel for the entire family.

While it is considered a “cyber” sale, the deals are available both in-store and online. However, if you shop online, you’ll get free shipping. Customers can also earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent, which may be used at a later date.

Check out some of the offers you’ll find during Kohl’s Summer Cyber Deals, July 12-13:

You’ll save $90 on this Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker with Fold-Away Frother and Glass Carafe, regularly priced at $190.

The coffee maker brews coffee concentrate that you can use to create lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos and other coffeehouse-style drinks or pour over ice for an iced coffee. With six brew sizes, you can brew a single cup, a travel-size mug or even a full carafe.

The coffee maker comes with a 50-ounce (10-cup) glass carafe, fold-away frother, and recipe inspiration guide.

If you and your family are looking to get more active this summer, you’ll find Tek Gear Tees & Tanks for men, women and children starting at $10.

While we don’t know exactly which ones will be on sale yet, some tees and tanks are priced between $15-$26, so you may be saving more than 50% off.

Regularly priced at $120, you’ll save $72 on this Sonoma Goods For Life Anti-Gravity Patio Chair, which will be priced at $48 during the sale.

With a powder-coated, rust-resistant steel frame, the chair has an adjustable head cushion, folds for easy storage and holds a weight limit of 250 pounds. You can buy it in colors like ivory, brown, red, teal and neutral cabana or get it with a flag pattern.

With more than 5,400 reviews, customers give the chair a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, noting that they are relaxing, lightweight and sturdy. One recent reviewer who gave the chair 5 stars says it is “comfy and good looking.”

“A great chair for taking a nap outside on a summer day,” they wrote.

You’ll save 50% on this Magic Bullet Single-Serve Blender, which is regularly priced at $60 and will be reduced to $30 for the sale.

The Magic Bullet blender and mixer system works just like a typical blender but is smaller, making it easy to store and perfect for making individual treats like smoothies.

The easy-to-use blender has resealable lids to keep your concoctions fresher for longer. It also comes with cups in which to blend your drinks and take on the go — you don’t even have to pour them into a different cup. Featuring a high-torque power base and a stainless-steel cross blade, the blender comes with a tall cup, short cup, party mug with comfort lip rings, two stay-fresh resealable lids, a flip-top to-go lid and a recipe book.

While it’s great for smoothies, shakes and other drinks, you can also use it to make everything from guacamole and salsa to pasta sauce and more.

If you’re looking for an indoor grill you can use even once summer is over, you’ll be able to save $70 on this PowerXL Smokeless Grill Pro, which will be on sale for $90 from the regular price of $160.

The PowerXL Smokeless Grill Pro measures just 19.8 inches wide by 11.9 inches deep by 5.5 inches high and has a 39-inch length cord, so it can fit on your kitchen counter. The grill will get you that barbecued taste and authentic char-grilled flavor on steaks, chicken, ribs, veggies and more, all without you having to go outside and fire up a large grill. The family-size grilling surface lets you grill up to four large steaks, six burgers or eight pieces of chicken at once.

Because it is made for indoor use, it has Smoke Extraction Technology. It is virtually smokeless, meaning you don’t need to worry about your house filling with smoke. With a hinged lid and removable grill plate, the grill also has a Cerami-Tech nonstick coating, which ensures that even delicate fish stays intact and thick sauces won’t stick.

Other deals include 60% off select Samsonite Luggage, 60% off sunglasses for men and women and select bedding marked 55%-70% off.

If you don’t see anything you need in this sale, Kohl’s will also have a handful of items marked Buy One, Get One for $1 from July 11-14. These deals will be in-store and online and include seasonal styles like tees, tanks, shorts and swimwear. You can mix and match across categories and brands, so you could grab a shirt at full price and get a pair of shorts for just $1.

Happy shopping!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.