Following a storied career for ABC News, Jim Avila joined KGTV as a Senior Team 10 Investigator in Nov. 2023. Avila was the Senior White House Correspondent for ABC from 2012 to 2016, during Barack Obama's second term. Avila broke many stories while covering the White House, but one of the most notable was the U.S. reopening diplomatic relations with Cuba.

As a Senior National Correspondent, his reporting was prominently featured on many episodes of 20/20.

During his time in the Senior Law and Justice Correspondent role, he covered nearly every major trial, including OJ Simpson's, Michael Jackson's, Jerry Sandusky's, and many more.

Avila's broadcast career started in local news, with stops in Chicago and LA, so it was natural to return to those roots in America's Finest City, embracing the culture and vision of Scripps and 10News.