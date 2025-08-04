Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Investigation ongoing after deadly MTS trolley accident in Chula Vista

MTS TROLLEY ACCIDENT.png
KGTV
MTS TROLLEY ACCIDENT.png
Posted

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Officials with MTS confirm there was a deadly accident involving a northbound trolley and a bicyclist at Moss Street grade crossing in Chula Vista Monday afternoon.

Just before 1:00 PM, San Diego MTS made a post on X, warning blue line riders about the incident at Moss Street crossing.

MTS officials say the UC San Diego Blue Line has since resumed normal operations, although passengers may experience some delays as the system recovers.

Officials say the accident is currently being investigated and further details are not available at this time.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!

NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!