Investigation ongoing after deadly MTS trolley accident in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Officials with MTS confirm there was a deadly accident involving a northbound trolley and a bicyclist at Moss Street grade crossing in Chula Vista Monday afternoon.

Just before 1:00 PM, San Diego MTS made a post on X, warning blue line riders about the incident at Moss Street crossing.

#MTSAlert Blue Line riders, please expect delays (approx. 15 - 20 min.) in South Bay (both directions) due to an incident at Moss St. crossing.



MTS officials say the UC San Diego Blue Line has since resumed normal operations, although passengers may experience some delays as the system recovers.

Officials say the accident is currently being investigated and further details are not available at this time.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information when it becomes available.