International Delight’s New Willy Wonka Creamer Adds A Splash Of Fudgy Caramel To Your Coffee

We all could use a little pick-me-up in the mornings. For most of us, a cup of coffee is our go-to to get the day started. Some people enjoy hitting Starbucks for our daily cup of joe.

But if you want to brew your own coffee at home and yet still savor some of the special flavors that come from a coffeehouse blend, then get ready for something extra sweet.

International Delight just announced it is releasing a brand-new coffee creamer flavor tied in with “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (or possibly Warner Bros.’ upcoming origin story,” Wonka”), and we feel like we’ve won a Golden Ticket!

“Our super-secret Wonka Whipple Scrumptious Fudgy Caramel collab with Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is out of the bag,” the company shared on Twitter. “Was it Slugworth? A rogue Oompa Loompa? Stay tuned for news about this scrumdiddlyumptious flavor.”

Here's the post from @indelight:

You may remember the chocolate river in Willy Wonka’s factory. That’s possibly what inspired this new International Delight creamer flavor, which brings together rich, chocolate fudge and a hint of caramel to make your taste buds fly higher than any fizzy lifting drink Willy Wonka ever created.

“At International Delight, we exist to transform your cup of coffee into a moment of celebration, self-expression and joy,” said Olivia Sanchez, vice president of marketing for International Delight in press materials shared by Best Products. “We’re on a relentless mission to offer delicious creamer flavors that deliver unmatched delight in every drop, bought to life with iconic partnerships.”

International Delight Whipple Scrumptious Fudgy Caramel coffee creamer will be available in regular and zero-sugar varieties. Both will be hitting supermarket shelves sometime before the end of this year. We hope it’s in time for the holiday season!

This latest International Delight partnership is just the most recent pairing of coffee with sweet treats.

Earlier this year, International Delight introduced a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Iced Coffee.

International Delight

Not to be left out of the creative creamer combo race, Coffee Mate also recently launched two new flavors: Rice Krispies Treats creamer and Golden Grahams-flavored creamer.

Somehow, all of these new tempting creamers have made the best part of the morning even better. We can’t wait to try them all!

