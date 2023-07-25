Iconic red U.K. taxis to hit San Diego streets for Manchester United game

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A little piece of London is hitting San Diego streets to celebrate the arrival of Manchester United who will play Wrexham AFC at Snapdragon Stadium Tuesday.

Two bright red London taxi cabs are going to be giving free rides to people Tuesday afternoon.

The taxis are going to be outside the Marriott hotel in the Gaslamp and at Liberty Call Distilling in Barrio Logan.

“We're really bringing Manchester United near and far,” said Jackie McAllister, vice president of brand and moments marketing for Marriott Bonvoy.

The iconic taxis were in Del Mar on Monday for the arrival of former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson and Denis Irwin, one of the modern Manchester United greats.

The two will be at Snapdragon Stadium to meet Tuesday evening to meet with a select group of fans who’ve been invited by Marriott.

Anyone can ride the iconic taxis for free starting at 12 p.m. outside the Marriott property in the Gaslamp and Liberty Distilling. They will give rides until 2:30 p.m. and then again from 5:45 -7:30 p.m.