Hundreds honor our fallen heroes at Fort Rosecrans Cemetery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Richard Voight visits his wife every two weeks at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

“I hope as long as I can still walk somehow I will still be here every second week,” Voight said.

They were married for 57 years before she passed away in 2018. As a veteran, he will be buried next to her.

“I mean, there’s nobody better than her that I’ve ever met," Voight said. "She was a true angel.”

He usually stands alone while saying his prayer and placing flowers. But on Saturday, hundreds of volunteers joined him.

“It’s really nice. That’s why I was going to mention to that kid thanks for putting that flag there,” Voight said.

They placed a flag at each grave to honor the veterans and their family members buried there.

“It’s very heart-wrenching," said Brent Page, a veteran with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. "Being able to honor them a thank you for what they gave for their country for freedom and democracy around the world.“

Volunteers also read out loud the names etched into the tombstones. So our fallen heroes don't die twice.

“They didn’t have to do that. But they wanted to do that, they gave their all to try and make the world a better place,” Page said.