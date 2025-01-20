Hundreds gather to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of runners, walkers, and even a few four-legged friends hit the streets of downtown San Diego Sunday for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

The event has been a way of honoring Dr. King's legacy….a tradition carried on by the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brothers, who strive to keep his dream alive through hard work and dedication.

"It requires even more work in terms of participation and brotherhood to bring this all together," San Diego Alpha Phi Alpha Member, Jeffrey Fonseca says.

But it's work with a purpose. Proceeds from the event support scholarship and mentorship programs for middle and high school students across the county. Nationwide, these efforts have raised more than $2 million, making a tangible impact on the next generation.

"I grew up with basketball coaches and mentor ship programs that served me well and got me where I am today and I must say it feels great to give back," San Diego Alpha Phi Alpha Member, Bryan Sumpter says.

Organizers say the event grows larger every year, with hundreds of additional participants and new vendors joining the celebration. And for the fraternity, it's about more than the event itself, it's about carrying forward Dr. King's vision of unity and progress.

"The fight isn't over and we haven't reached the promise land so we're still fighting on butter in collaboration with the community," President of Alpha Phi Alpha Robert Walker.