San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 13 - A cool and windy Tuesday

Happy Tuesday, San Diego!

It’s a noticeably cooler day across the region, marking a major shift from the record-breaking heat we saw over the weekend. Temperatures are running below average for this time of year, a drastic contrast from just a few days ago.

We started the morning with some light showers, and there’s still a chance for more as a thick marine layer continues to blanket areas from the coast all the way to the mountains. That cloud cover will stick around for much of the day, keeping things cooler and damp in some spots, and rain chances could pick up this afternoon and overnight as well.

There is still that wind advisory for the mountain and desert areas, until 5 a.m. tomorrow. Expect west and southwesterly winds of 20 to 35mph and gusts of 40 to 65mph with blowing dust and dirt leading to poor air quality at times in the deserts.

Tomorrow is looking like the marine layer won't be sticking around however, and we'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Looking ahead for your weekend, another trough of low pressure will dive south, bringing another big drop in temperatures with highs 5 to nearly 20 degrees below average. There is also a slight chance of showers, but there remains quite a bit of uncertainty on the chance of rain, it may turn out to be marine layer drizzle again.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-66°

Inland: 59-66°

Mountains: 48-58°

Deserts: 77-80°

Follow ABC 10News Reporter Olivia González-Britt on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

