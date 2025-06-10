San Diego's June 10th weather forecast

Happy Tuesday San Diego!

June gloom isn’t going anywhere just yet. Expect those familiar gray skies to stick around for the next few days, with the marine layer blanketing both coastal and inland areas to start the day.

By noon, things should start to clear up inland, but along the coast those clouds will linger well into the afternoon.

The further inland you go, the more sunshine you’ll see and temperatures are running above average, especially in the mountains and deserts.

Today’s Highs:

Coast: 66-75°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 81-93°

Deserts: 106-110°

It’ll also get a bit breezy in the mountains tomorrow and Thursday, so be prepared if you’re heading out on a hike or drive.

Looking ahead to tomorrow and the opening of the fair, expect cloudy skies in the morning and evening. Even if it looks gloomy, don’t skip the sunscreen, UV rays can still sneak through those clouds!

And for the weekend fairgoers, temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper 70s, making for a much nicer start to summer. That gradual warm-up will extend across the region, with most areas trending a few degrees warmer by Saturday.

