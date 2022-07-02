SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are looking for victims following a shooting at a hospital in San Diego Saturday afternoon.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirms they were escorting a prisoner on the 10th floor of the Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego around 3:27 p.m.

That's when the department says the prisoner lunged for the firearm of a deputy, successfully grabbed the gun, and discharged it into the ground.

The shooting quickly summoned a heavy police presence at the hospital, including the Sheriff's Department, the San Diego Police Department, and hospital security.

"I saw four police officers, all with their weapons drawn," said Tony Glowacki, who was on the 6th floor during the incident. "And then shortly after that, three more police officers came on board and they went up the elevator shaft."

After a struggle, the prisoner was tased. Police are now looking for victims on the 9th floor, where the bullet went hurdling into.

"It seemed like the emergency was very immediate, like it was happening at the moment," Glowacki said.

The Sheriff's Department said in a press release the hospital has been secured and there is no active threat. Detention Investigations Unit Detectives are now investigating.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information is available.