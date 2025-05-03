Old Town San Diego celebrates Cinco de Mayo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For some, Cinco de Mayo is simply a chance to enjoy the sights, sounds, and flavors of Mexican culture.

"It makes me feel very happy to see the crowds coming in, everybody having a great time enjoying the colorful settings," Gavino Romero with Fiesta de Reyes says.

And in Old Town, the celebration has deeper roots.

“This is the birthplace of California and this is where it all started," Erin Liddell with Old Town Chamber of Commerce says.

Spanish explorers arrived in 1542, making this the first area on the West Coast to be settled by Europeans.

And today, Old Town embraces the layered history…bringing a Cinco de Mayo celebration every year….

But there are still some misconceptions around the day.

“Cinco de Mayo is not an Independence Day," Romero explains. "It's a battle that the Mexican won against the French, back in the 1800s in Puebla state."

That victory, known as the Battle of Puebla, has become a symbol of resilience and pride, especially here in the U.S., where the day has grown into a celebration of Mexican-American culture.

For businesses in Old Town, it’s also a chance to keep those traditions alive, while welcoming big crowds.

This year’s event will bring a kids' carnival and a salsa tasting competition.

The Fiesta Cinco de Mayo celebration runs this weekend, today and tomorrow in Old Town San Diego …with live entertainment, food, and activities for all ages.