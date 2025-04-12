From one head to another: How your hair donation can help a child with hair loss

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — For the past six months, 11-year-old Alexia Martinez has been in and out of the hospital, battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. This disease affects thousands of children across the country each year.

Since her diagnosis, she stopped attending school in person. Even everyday activities, like going to a birthday party, can put her health at risk.

"Chemo can make my white blood cells a little bit lower, and when your white cells are lower, you can get sick," Alexia said.

Adjusting to Hair Loss

When she started chemotherapy, her mother Aimee knew what would come next.

"When the doctors told us that the chemo would make her hair fall out, my heart crumbled," Aimee said. "I really broke down and cried because she's always had beautiful long hair. That hurt my heart a lot."

But Alexia found a way to embrace her new look.

"I was so surprised," she said. "I kind of like it because if I pair it with hoop earrings, it looks really cute."

Still, she wanted the option of having hair for special occasions. That’s where the nonprofit Wigs For Kids comes in. Aimee jumped right at the opportunity to bring her daughter some sense of normalcy.

She submitted an application, and after four months of waiting, the wig finally arrived.

"I think she looks cool... she looks a lot different," a friend of Alexia said.

How Wigs For Kids Helps

Wigs For Kids creates custom-made wigs, completely free of charge, for children under 18 experiencing hair loss.

"It is the moment that the child looks in the mirror and smiles. That is that moment of reward," said Tom Greiner, the organization’s executive director.

It takes up to 30 ponytails’ worth of donated hair and several months to craft each wig.

Since 1981, the nonprofit has helped thousands of children regain a sense of confidence.

Giving Back

Inspired by the gift her daughter received, Aimee decided to give back, cutting off 14 inches of her own hair.

"I did it in her honor," she said. "I don’t care how much they cut, as long as I can give back and bring joy to another family."

Aimee Martinez Aimee Martinez donating 14 inches of her hair to Wigs for Kids

She’s not alone. ABC10 news reporter Olivia Gonzalez Britt did it too.

Olivia Gonzalez Britt

Now the organization is two ponytails closer to helping another child feel like themselves again.

How you can donate

Wigs For Kids accepts hair donations of at least 12 inches that are chemical-free (no dyes or perms).

If your hair has been color-treated but is still in good condition, organization Children With Hair Loss accepts dyed hair and shorter lengths.