(KGTV) SAN YSIDRO — According to Customs and Border Protection, a woman fell off the border wall, west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

It happened Friday night around 11. Border Patrol tells us the woman was injured from the fall, but did not specify about the injuries.

First Responders also rescued the woman's 13-year-old daughter, when she was found stranded on top of the border fence.

The mother was sent to the hospital. Border Patrol says her daughter was with her.