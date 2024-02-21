Most of San Diego's north county saw on-and-off rain throughout the day Tuesday

Oceanside, Calif. (KGTV)- Most of San Diego's north county saw on-and-off rain on Tuesday.

Some of the heaviest rain fell in Oceanside earlier in the day.

Ivy Black and her family are heading home to Joshua Tree after spending the holiday weekend in Oceanside. Rain or shine, her kids can't get enough of the beach.

"Pretty intense , especially this morning when it was raining pretty severely when we drove out here eight, nine in the morning. It was pretty crazy you couldn't even see past the rocks for a little bit," said Black.

Most of the county saw showers throughout the day; there was some ponding but no major flooding.

"It's crazy, to see the waves and the rain go back and forth so much, it keeps going sunny and then rainy," said Black.

Doug Garcia and his wife are visiting from Utah.

"We just came to see the waves. We heard there were going to be big waves today, so we just came to enjoy the ocean," said Garcia.

Lifeguards patrolled the beaches and urged people to stay out of the water. At the Oceanside Harbor, most of the boats were docked.

Firefighters warned boaters that 8-12 foot waves were breaking in the channel. Marcos Castro is a commercial fisherman, but he wasn't about to take any chances.

"It would be violent."

In Coronado, a vessel washed ashore in pieces during the high surf.

In Mission Beach, city crews worked to shore up berms around a lifeguard tower after high tides ripped away much of the sand.

