LOS ANGELES (KGTV) -- Two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand sent quite a few people to Google Search Sunday night, when she ended her speech with the words "inclusion rider."

“Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed,” she announced. Then she added: “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.”

In the post-show speeches, she explained what those precious words mean - and how surprised she is that she never knew them before.

"I just found out about this last week," she said. "An inclusion rider..which means you can ask for and or demand at least 50 percent diversity in not only the casting but also the crew."

McDormand went on to say that as a 35-year veteran in the film industry, she was shocked that she never knew about the inclusion rider.

"This whole idea of women trending...no," she said shaking her head. "Africans Americans trending...no. It changes now."