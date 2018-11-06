Adoptable puppies to join voters at the polls Tuesday

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. (KGTV) - North County’s Helen Woodward Animal Center will get “pawliticians” involved in Tuesday’s elections with special poll visits by adoptable dogs.

The animal shelter will take four puppies to the Rancho Santa Fe library at 17040 Avenue De Acacias to meet voters between 7 and 9 a.m.

“The political temperature is tough right now,” said Helen Woodward Adoption Services Manager Ashley Freeman. “We are hearing that a record-number of people plan to vote tomorrow and that party lines are more sharply drawn than ever before. It could be tense out there but a cute fuzzy face is something we can all get behind.”

Pets are known to lower blood pressure, decrease anxiety, and increase positivity, shelter officials say.

For more information on the candiPETS or to apply to adopt them, please visit the center's website, call 858-756-4117 ext. 313 or visit Helen Woodward Animal Center at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.