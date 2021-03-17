North County woman helps seniors navigate vaccination appointments

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) -- At 94 years old, Solana Beach resident Rosemary Du Aimb is good at a lot of things.

"She reads the New York Times cover to cover every day, she probably reads books constantly," said neighbor and friend Melanie Sowa.

But one thing Du Aimb lacks proficiency in, is technology.

"She's so smart but her smart phone, is a little smarter," described Sowa. "I said, 'Rosemary, you're eligible for a vaccine, would you like me to make you appointment?' And she jumped up so excited, and that's when I drove her to El Cajon."

And that's how Sowa started giving seniors in her tight-knit condominium complex a serious boost.

"Then, my neighbors Pat and Herman, they're in their late 80s, walked by and I said, 'Have you got your vaccine?' They said, 'How'd you do it?' So they came to my house and we got them appointments, too," said Sowa.

To date, Sowa's scheduled and driven over 25 seniors citizens to their appointments, and she added, "Little by little, my senior friends started saying, 'If you need a vaccine, go to Melanie.'"

Her humble popularity among neighbors also grew in time for another roadblock that would give those hoping for a vaccine another hurdle -- when rain swept through the county forcing vaccination stations to close.

"As people were saying, 'I got canceled,' I tried to get them second appointments, which we're currently doing," said Sowa.

Of course, not everyone needed Sowa's help. She found plenty of computer-savvy seniors who just needed the right direction.

"I developed an email with all the websites on where to book their vaccines and sent it to them," Sowa said.

In the end, everyone including Du Aimb was thankful for Sowa's assistance but never worried too much.

"I don't worry about anything. You don't get to be 94 if you worry about things so you don't worry," Du Aimb concluded.