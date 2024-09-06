New COVID-19 boosters not expected to be free to patients without insurance

Those without health insurance will have to pay out of pocket for a COVID-19 vaccine in the latest batch of boosters.

The bill for those who were previously getting the vaccines for free could now run up to $200 each time the vaccine is administered if no insurance coverage is available.

A federal program meant to cover costs for the uninsured eventually ran out of money, and efforts to revive it in an updated form have so far not seen success.

Two major COVID-19 vaccination makers, Moderna and Pfizer, said there would be some assistance for uninsured patients if they qualify.