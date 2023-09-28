Former swim instructor sentenced for sexually assaulting 3 students

VISTA, Calif. — A former swim instructor who sexually abused three of his young students has been sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Nicholas Piazza, 20, was given credit for one year of time he has already served while in custody.

Piazza sexually assaulted three boys under the age of 14 from 2021 to September 2022.

“You are a monster,” said the mother of one of the victims at Piazza’s sentencing Wednesday afternoon while trying not to cry.

The mother told the court that Piazza told her little boy not to tell his dad about the sexual abuse.

“Your mistake is that my son is way smarter. You never told him ‘Don’t tell mommy’ and he told me everything you did to him. You are a monster.”

She hugged her son in the hallway after the sentencing was over.

Deputy District Attorney Isaac Jackson said no prison sentence can ever make up for the harm that Piazza has caused.

“This case was particularly egregious because he served in a position of trust. The feeling of safety in our community has forever been destroyed because of acts like this. Parents no longer have the safety of bringing their children to get swim lessons,” Jackson told reporters.

The first sexual assault happened at the Callan Swim School in San Marcos. Jackson said after Piazza was charged, he was released on bail and ordered not to be around children.

But he didn’t listen and went on to molest two boys aged five and seven at private pools in June and September 2022.

“He did flout the court’s order and continued to work with children and continued to work with several families and give private swim lessons.”

Piazza must register as a sex offender, give a DNA sample, and pay restitution to the victims.