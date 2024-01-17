Former NFL linebacker Ronald Powell dies at 32

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Ronald Powell, who was ranked the No. 1 high school recruit in his 2010 class, has died at the age of 32.

The NFL Players Association's Former Players account shared the news in a post on X, but did not reveal a cause of death.

"Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell — a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald," the organization said in its post.

Powell began his football career at Rancho Verde High School in California, where he became a 5-star recruit and top of his class. Upon graduating, he committed to the Florida Gators.

Powell played three seasons for the Gators between 2010 and 2013. He sat out the 2012 season with a torn ACL. Powell was picked up by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft, and played 14 games for the team.

Powell's former college football teammate Junior Galette spoke out about his passing on X.

"I love you forever 'til we meet again," Galette wrote. "An excellent father, respected brother and a loving son."

Powell signed with the Orlando Apollos before the start of the 2019 season, but was waived before the Alliance of American Football ceased operations.

